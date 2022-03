Jeanne Marie Dawson

Jeanne Marie Dawson of Green Valley, AZ and formerly of Onalaska, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life will take place on Sunday September 19, 2021

1:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Stoney Creek Hotel-Lumbar Jack Saloon

3600 S. Kinney Coulee Rd., Onalaska, WI - Desserts, Wine Bar and Light Appetizers