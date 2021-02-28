Menu
Jeanne M. Kerns
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Jeanne M. Kerns

Jeanne M. Kerns (nee Gruenke), passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Beloved wife of Mike, they celebrated 25 glorious, romantic years of marriage. Loving mother of Tonya Whitewater, Dillon, Dalton, and Michael Kerns. Proud grandmother to Lucas, Lilly and Jafet.

Dearest sister of Barbara, Karen, Nancy, Peggy (Don Wilkie), Steven (Diane), Richard, Lisa (David Burns) and Eric.

Fondest sister-in-law of Donna (Elvin Fountain), Duane "Shorty" (Mary), the late Douglas, Darwin, the late Dwight "Fuzzy" (Julie), Donell, Diane (David Bauer) and Darla (Paul Harvey).

Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Jeanne was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, godmother, aunt, friend, role-model, and superior human being.

She was a dedicated employee of IBM for many years.

Jeanne was preceded in death by Viola and Frank Kerns, Dorothy and Jerry Gruenke, sisters, Patty and Judy, and Baby Michael.

A private Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dakota, Minn., Fr. John L. Evans II, will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.
Jeanne you will be missed by so many for your smile and kind heart.
Jeff Erickson
Acquaintance
March 1, 2021
Jeanne your are missed in Chicago, in KT, our hearts you always are a beam of joy
a lite in nite that will never go out so smile simply oh tender heart
jack Jean
Friend
February 28, 2021
Jeanne you will be missed by many, but am sure you are holding Michael in your arms now.
Darla Harvey
Family
February 27, 2021
