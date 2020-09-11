Menu
Jeannette Cook-Kroll

WEST SALEM -- Jeannette F. Cook-Kroll, 96, of West Salem died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Franciscan Medical Center, La Crosse. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Entombment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. To view the obituary in its entirety and offer her family online condolences please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfrederickson.com.


