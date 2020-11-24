Jeffery A. Buckmaster

CASHTON -- Jeffery A. Buckmaster, 54, of Cashton passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He was born Sept. 22, 1966, in Viroqua, to LaVonne and Donna (Gudgeon) Buckmaster. He graduated from Westby High School, with the class of 1985. Following high school, he attended college for two years and began his career in the delivery business.

Jeff owned his own business, Buckmaster Services. Jeff spent many long hard years growing the business to provide a secure future for his family, Cherie and Hannah. Last October,Buckmaster Services was recognized and awarded Entrepreneur of the Year, in Pittsburg. This was such an honor and Jeff was so proud of his teams' accomplishments. He met Cherie Hohmann a few years after high school. while playing softball. They fell in love at first sight. They were married Feb. 16, 1991. Jeff was very sentimental and was looking forward to planning a special vacation to celebrate his and Cherie's 30th wedding anniversary. Jeff enjoyed hunting, golfing, beekeeping, traveling, driving his tractor, the Christmas season and 4-wheeling. Jeff was an active member of the Melvina Sportsman's Club.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Cherie Buckmaster; daughter, Hannah Buckmaster; mother, Donna Buckmaster; siblings, Brian Buckmaster and Dawn (Michael) Olson; mother-in-law, Cheryl Thompson; brother-in-law, Chris Hohmann; nieces and nephews, Taylor (Jeff) LeJeune, Adam Buckmaster, Jacob Olson, Dane Hohmann and Kate Hohmann; other relatives and friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by two children, Courtney and Gage Buckmaster; father, LaVonne Buckmaster; father-in-law, Harley Hohmann; sister-in-law, Rhonda Buckmaster; grandparents-in-law, Arnold and Camilla Grimsled; grandparents, Ervin and Vera Gudgeon and Ernest and Rose Buckmaster.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Liberty Pole Cemetery. The family asks everyone to wear masks and maintain social distancing during the service. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com. Memorials may be given to the charity of donor's choice.

Thank you to the Cashton Fire and Rescue and law enforcement officers. Thank you to all friends and family that have flooded the family with support, love and prayers.