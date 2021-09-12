Jeffery L. Hare

LACROSSE - Jeffery "Jeff" Hare died on September 5, 2021. He was born on December 19, 1962 in La Crosse, WI to Ron and Judy Hare. Jeff was a graduate of Logan High School and at the time of his death was working for Go Riteway Transportation. Jeff was known to be someone you could count on for help if he was able, tease you hard, love you hard and fight for his life hard. He thought he was a lucky man being able to walk Beth down the aisle, watch Alison move into college and to spend time with grandson Braxtyn, his pride and joy.

Jeff is survived by his daughters: Elizabeth (Darren) Pahl and Alison Hare; grandson, Braxtyn Pahl; father, Ron Hare; sister, Barbara (Jim) Schmalz; brothers: Rich (Michelle) Hare and Jeremy (Shanna) Hare along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death his mother, Judy Hare, his grandparents and a very special uncle Jerry Russell.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Brenda Hare and the Renal Dialysis team at Gundersen – Onalaska. We ask that anyone reading this to please consider organ donation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

