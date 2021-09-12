Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffery L. Hare
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Jeffery L. Hare

LACROSSE - Jeffery "Jeff" Hare died on September 5, 2021. He was born on December 19, 1962 in La Crosse, WI to Ron and Judy Hare. Jeff was a graduate of Logan High School and at the time of his death was working for Go Riteway Transportation. Jeff was known to be someone you could count on for help if he was able, tease you hard, love you hard and fight for his life hard. He thought he was a lucky man being able to walk Beth down the aisle, watch Alison move into college and to spend time with grandson Braxtyn, his pride and joy.

Jeff is survived by his daughters: Elizabeth (Darren) Pahl and Alison Hare; grandson, Braxtyn Pahl; father, Ron Hare; sister, Barbara (Jim) Schmalz; brothers: Rich (Michelle) Hare and Jeremy (Shanna) Hare along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death his mother, Judy Hare, his grandparents and a very special uncle Jerry Russell.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Brenda Hare and the Renal Dialysis team at Gundersen – Onalaska. We ask that anyone reading this to please consider organ donation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, Onalaska Chapel is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
So sorry to of the passing of Jeff. When I worked with him at Go Riteway he was always so nice to talk to and help when he could. He also had some good advice on some things that i was going thru at that time. Thoughts and prayers go out to his girls and grandbaby.
Karen Ruege
September 20, 2021
Jeff was a great guy and good friend. I had fun with him working at Kwik Trip, will miss our talks when he stopped at walmart shopping. He will be missed, sympathies to his family.
Bill Cook
Friend
September 15, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jeff's passing. It was way too soon to lose him. Sending prayers and blessings to the family.
pat poellinger
Family
September 14, 2021
It was always a joy to work with Jeff. He was always in a good sarcastic mood and loved life. He talked highly of his girls and grandchild. He was a pleasant person to sit and have a chat with and would always help anyone whenever he could. He is and will be greatly missed. My prayers are with his family that they can cherish the great memories that they had with him. ❤
Danielle Phillips
Coworker
September 12, 2021
It was always a joy to work with Jeff and he will be greatly missed may he now be resting in peace and I'm so sorry for all of you guys' loss sending hugs
Danielle "Dani" Saltzman
Work
September 12, 2021
Jeff was my bus driver this summer, I was his monitor. He spoke about his daughters daily, they were the love of his life along with his grandchild. He really really loved them all, he was all about them. He was also very good to me. We will miss him here at Goriteway.
Jill Janezich
Coworker
September 12, 2021
My condolences and prayers to the family. Jeff would be truly missed. Really loved working with him.
Sherlinda McBride
Coworker
September 12, 2021
So sorry for the family loss
joanna ryder
Family
September 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results