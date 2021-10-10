Jeffery R. Hundt

Jeffery R. Hundt, 49 of rural Coon Valley, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

He was born October 1, 1972, in La Crosse to Roger and Karen (Newburg) Hundt and graduated from West Salem High School in 1991. Jeff worked on the family farm his entire life. His greatest passions were milking the cows and farming with his dad and nephew, Kyle. He also enjoyed reading the La Crosse Tribune and riding his ATV.

Jeff is survived by his dad, Roger Hundt of rural Coon Valley; his sister, Trisha (Tom) Leis of West Salem; his special nephew "son", Kyle Leis of West Salem; along with cousins, uncles, and an aunt. He was preceded in death by his mom, Karen on May 9, 1996, and his grandparents.

Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Cemetery. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.