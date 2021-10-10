Menu
Jeffery R. Hundt
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Jeffery R. Hundt

Jeffery R. Hundt, 49 of rural Coon Valley, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

He was born October 1, 1972, in La Crosse to Roger and Karen (Newburg) Hundt and graduated from West Salem High School in 1991. Jeff worked on the family farm his entire life. His greatest passions were milking the cows and farming with his dad and nephew, Kyle. He also enjoyed reading the La Crosse Tribune and riding his ATV.

Jeff is survived by his dad, Roger Hundt of rural Coon Valley; his sister, Trisha (Tom) Leis of West Salem; his special nephew "son", Kyle Leis of West Salem; along with cousins, uncles, and an aunt. He was preceded in death by his mom, Karen on May 9, 1996, and his grandparents.

Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Cemetery. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.
8 Entries
Our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Hundt family. Jeff was a wonderful neighbor! Jeff and his father always willing to help Brenda and I get out of a jam: plowing us out from under heavy snow, providing our horses with the best hay I've ever come across, among many other heart-felt and kind actions. Jeff was as kind-hearted as they come. A true and dedicated farmer who worked from sun-up to sun-down doing what he loved most. Rest well my dear friend; you deserve it.
William Weber
Neighbor
October 18, 2021
Trish, Kyle, Tom,
So sorry for you loss. I have many great memories growing up next to you in Bina Rd. Great neighbors. Jeff, Roger, and now Kyle were always a constant you could count on. Rest In Peace Jeff. Paul & Arlene Servais
Paul Servais
Neighbor
October 11, 2021
I can speak for all the Weber's who knew Jeff---he'll be greatly missed. We so enjoyed our many conversations with Jeff about farming, politics and life in general. We are proud to call Jeff a close friend. The "ridge" has lost the epitome of what a dairy farmer exemplifies. Bina Road will never be the same. God Bless all in Jeff's family. God Bless Jeff. RIP Jeffery.
Mike Weber
Friend
October 11, 2021
Trish, Kyle and Tom, We are so sad to hear of the loss of you brother. We are holding you close to our hearts and keeping you in our prayers. Sending love and hugs. Paula and Ken
Ken and Paula Silha
Friend
October 11, 2021
I’m so sorry for the loss of your brother Trisha!
Thinking of your family❤
Tracy Deml
Friend
October 10, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Beverly Davy
October 10, 2021
Jeff was a true friend. I looked forward to our monthly meetings and his ability to keep going with a great deal of adversity. I will miss seeing him

Mike Quinn
Mike Quinn
Friend
October 10, 2021
I will really miss Jeff's constant presence on Bina road. He always waived from his 4-wheeler or when he was on the tractor. It seemed he was always motoring about. I will miss him dropping off farm items for me to weld and our little chats. The farm is eerily still now when I drive by so the impact of his passing is significant. Jeff was a ardent, enthusiastic individual when it came to his farming and a credit to all farmers and the people who live on Bina road. I will remember him well.
Randy Bahr
Neighbor
October 10, 2021
