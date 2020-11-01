Menu
Jeffery L. Snider

Jeffery L. Snider, 66, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Mayo Health System, La Crosse. Due to the global pandemic there will be no funeral services at this time. Funeral arrangements will be announced when times and dates are available. To view his obituary in its entirety and to offer his family online condolences, please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family in their time of loss.


