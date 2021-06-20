Jeffrey L. Arneson

LA CROSSE - Jeffrey L. Arneson,68, passed away at Gundersen Health System on June 13, 2021. He was born on April 26, 1953 to Lee and Kathleen Arneson in La Crosse. Jeff retired from Bimbo Baking after 38 years of service.

He is survived by his siblings: Eric Arneson, Brad (Renee) Arneson and Lynn (Milt) Strong; nieces and nephew: Mariah, Ashlyn and Evan Arneson; special family members: Chad (Whitney) Wacker and Kyle (Colleen) Wacker.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mark. His family would like to thank the compassionate professionals at Gundersen who cared for Jeff -- Especially his nurse, Theresa who shared a ham sandwich with us as Jeff had wanted.

In accordance with his wishes, Jeff will be cremated and there will be no services.