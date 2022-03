Jeffrey Leon Starkey

Jeffrey Leon Starkey, 69, of La Crosse passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, in his home in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. A full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.