Jennie Gallaher

BLACK RIVER FALLS/LA CROSSE -- Jennie Gallaher, 87, of Black River Falls and formerly of La Crosse passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Meadowbrook Senior Living in Black River Falls. She was born Jan. 12, 1933, in Oulton, Yorkshire, England, to Daniel and Laura Nolan.

Jennie proudly served in the British Territorial Army for two years. She also worked for grocery and clothing retail stores. On March 1, 1956, she married Jefferson Gallaher in Yorkshire, England. The couple returned to the U.S. and enjoyed nearly 65 years of marriage. She enjoyed embroidery, writing and had the most incredible sense of wit and charm.

Jennie is survived by her husband, Jeff, of Black River Falls; along with four sons, Andrew Gallaher of Santa Barbara, Calif., Daniel, Kevin and Greg Gallaher, all of La Crosse.

Services for Jennie will be held at a later date. Interment will be held in Christ Episcopal Church in La Crosse.