Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jennie Gallaher Gallaher
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Jennie Gallaher

BLACK RIVER FALLS/LA CROSSE -- Jennie Gallaher, 87, of Black River Falls and formerly of La Crosse passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Meadowbrook Senior Living in Black River Falls. She was born Jan. 12, 1933, in Oulton, Yorkshire, England, to Daniel and Laura Nolan.

Jennie proudly served in the British Territorial Army for two years. She also worked for grocery and clothing retail stores. On March 1, 1956, she married Jefferson Gallaher in Yorkshire, England. The couple returned to the U.S. and enjoyed nearly 65 years of marriage. She enjoyed embroidery, writing and had the most incredible sense of wit and charm.

Jennie is survived by her husband, Jeff, of Black River Falls; along with four sons, Andrew Gallaher of Santa Barbara, Calif., Daniel, Kevin and Greg Gallaher, all of La Crosse.

Services for Jennie will be held at a later date. Interment will be held in Christ Episcopal Church in La Crosse.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry to have found Jennie´s obituary. Knew her for many years as the Gallagher´s lived across the street from my family. I have many memories...keep yours close to your heart.
Sue Koelbl-Glazewski
April 24, 2021
I have been blessed to know Jennie and
Jeff for numerous years . Jennie was always reading a book or three and sharing the stories with me. She always had a reason to chuckle, and teased Jeff with such love and affection.
She is dearly missed. May light perpetual shine upon her and may she rest in peace. God bless her, and Jeff in his grief.
Lee Donahue
Friend
December 23, 2020
I didn't know your wife/mother, but just need to say I really like the way how the young and old photos are portrayed. Beyond that, I did read your words for her and she sounded like a wonderful person. My condolences.
December 14, 2020
Jenny was a kind and gentle person. She was my mother’s best friend and neighbor. They were very close throughout their life and supported each other in whatever way they could. My mother always said that being a neighbor is not a noun it’s a verb. It is not who you are it is what you do. Jenny was the best of neighbors and I was lucky to know her and her family.
Deb Nichols
Neighbor
December 10, 2020
I did Jennies hair for many years and she and Jeff have been two of my dearest friends. They treated me and my whole family like part of their own family. I love them both and thank God for bringing them into my life. I look forward to seeing them in heaven one day. They loved their boys so much and did everything they could to take care of them. Thank you God for Jennie and Jeff!
Diane Thorsen
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results