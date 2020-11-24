Jennie J. Freng

Jennie J. Freng, 92, of La Crosse passed away peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Mulder Health Care Facility.

Jennie was born June 27, 1928, in Owatonna, Minn., to Julius H. and Luceena J. (Stroud) Johnson. She worked in various places outside the home over the years, but her joy was found at home with her family. She was a member of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

She is survived by her son, Darrel (Apryl) Freng; daughter, Linda (Stephen) Sorenson; grandsons, Dylan Freng, Robert Sorenson, and James Sorenson; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Leona Noben; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Luther W. Freng; a brother, Junior Johnson; four half-brothers; and five half-sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Pastor Jonathan Rimmert will officiate. Private burial will be in the Burns Cemetery, Bangor. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.