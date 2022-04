Jennifer A. Lerand (Wing)

Jennifer A. Lerand (Wing), 51, of Merrill, WI passed away unexpectedly after a battle with COVID-19 on Thursday, September 9, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Noon, on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, WI with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Her full obituary can be viewed at couleecremation.com.