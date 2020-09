Jerold Lee Clark

HOLMEN -- Jerold Lee Clark, 71, of Holmen passed away Sunday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home. A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Burial with military honors will be held in Cornell, Wis., at a later date. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.