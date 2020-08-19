Jerome 'Reed' Coleman

MADISON, Wis. -- Jerome "Reed" Coleman died peacefully at Agrace, with Ann by his side, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. He was born Sept. 17, 1933, in Madison, where he lived his entire life. Reed is remembered as a friend, leader, advisor, innovator, mentor, and father-figure to many.

Reed went to Northwestern University and then joined the Air Force for two years. In 1958, Reed returned to Madison, to work at the Madison Kipp Corporation, where he was the president and CEO. He led the Corporation for over 50 years and he considered the people who worked there part of his larger family.

Reed's service on many boards of directors was motivated by a desire to advance business and community interests. He served on many boards including, Regal Beloit, State Historical Society, Manpower, Norman Bassett Foundation, Accurex, Bone Care, United Bank, Lynde & Harry Bradley Foundation, United Way of Dane County, and various Kemper boards. He was perhaps most proud about founding the Sand County Foundation.

Reed was a strong supporter of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and the Lyric Opera of Chicago. He was a member of St. Bernard Parish.

He had a great love for the outdoors, and spent much time skiing, sailing, hunting, and fishing. Fly fishing was a passion that spanned his entire life and that he shared with many friends and especially with his second wife, Ann.

He had an opportunity to travel all over the world. He took his young family on safari to Africa, rafting down the Colorado river, fishing in Alaska, and skiing in the Rocky Mountains. More recently, he traveled with Ann, to many places including Ireland, Panama, Tahiti, Italy, Australia, and Bora Bora.

He was proud of his three daughters, whom he raised to be independent women. A stepson later in life brought great pleasure to him. He has six grandchildren and one great-grandson.

He was predeceased in death by his parents, Thomas E. and Catherine Head Coleman; and his siblings, Thomas H. Coleman and Catherine Foley.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Miller Coleman, of Madison; his three daughters, Susan Coleman Bennett, Ellen (Mike) Riese, Caty (Dave) Brown; and a stepson, Matt Miller.

He had a full and prosperous life. We who loved him will miss him immensely.

Private services will be held for family only, due to Covid-19 pandemic. To view the live-stream of the funeral Mass, please visit www.sbmsn.org at noon Saturday, Aug. 22.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, please make a contribution to the Sand County Foundation or the American Foreign Policy Council. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com. Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., 608-249-8257.