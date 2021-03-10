Jerome Lynch

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- On Friday, March 5, 2021, Jerome Lynch, 82, passed away at his home in Roseville, surrounded by his family.

Jerome was born in Menominee, Mich., Feb. 5, 1939 and grew up across the river in McAllister, Wis. He graduated from Kilroe Seminary in 1962 and the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome in 1966. He spent six years living in Rome and traveling through Europe. A true polyglot, he enjoyed traveling to new places and learning the local language. He returned to the U.S. in 1968 and received his law degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1973.

In 1970, he married Marie Anne Rewolinski. Together, they raised three sons in La Crescent, Minn., planting in them the values of kindness, social justice, and stewardship of the land. He inspired a sense of adventure in his sons by simply being himself. He taught his sons to pilot a 44-foot houseboat on the Mississippi River, canoe in the remote Canadian wilderness, and build fires in the rain. He took them on combination business/camping trips all over Minnesota and Wisconsin.

On business days, he could be seen emerging from the tent in his suit and tie. With his background in law and ethics, he served for 20 years on the Human Subjects Committee at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. He was passionate about social justice, and helped people through his work as an attorney, as well as 27 years with the Lions Club, and other volunteer work. Growing up on a farm came through in his care for cacti, grapes, a date palm and produced traffic-stopping beds of tulips, yuccas, and spring flowers. He spent hours gardening and caring for his plants, both decorative and edible.

He is survived by his wife, Marie; sons, Jeremiah (Erin), Joseph (April), Benjamin (Vanessa); five grandchildren; brothers, Roger, Michael, Dennis, Kevin; and sisters, Sharon, Anita, and Colleen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Helen; and brothers, Daniel and Timothy.

An interment ceremony will be held this summer. Grateful thanks to Accent Care Hospice and Visiting Angels for the wonderful care and support provided.

To honor his memory, memorial contributions may be made to Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, smrls.org.