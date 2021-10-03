Menu
Jerome F. "Jerry" Stowell
1952 - 2021
Jerome F. "Jerry" Stowell

Jerome F. "Jerry" Stowell, age 68 years, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse.

He was born on October 30, 1952 to Harley and Evelyn (Picha) Stowell in Richland Center and grew to adulthood in the Yuba area. Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1976 and has lived in the La Crosse area for many years.

Survivors include his significant other, Mary Bush and family; her daughter, Brenda (Joe) Barry and granddaughter, Lauren Barry; her daughter, Barbara (Jesse) Isbell. His son, Eric (Renee) Stowell and granddaughter, Vanessa Stowell. His brother, Tom (Heather) Stowell and family, Matthew (Alli) Stowell and Brenton, Martin Stowell and Marshall Stowell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Evie.

No services are scheduled at this time.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
