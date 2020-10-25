Jerry Arlen Radcliffe

MELROSE -- Jerry Arlen Radcliffe passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, after complications due to COVID-19. He was a resident of the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta.

Jerry was born March 2, 1940, to Louise (née, Kohnert) and Alfred Radcliffe of Melrose. He grew up on a farm near Melrose. Jerry attended grade school at West Indies Country School and graduated from Melrose High School. He farmed an organic dairy farm in West Indies for 42 years and was an early member of CROPP Cooperative - Organic Valley. Jerry and Rose moved to Melrose in 2003. He battled cancer four times and when his health failed, he became a resident of Morrow Home for the past 3 ½ years.

Jerry was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Melrose. He was involved in the community, serving on many boards, including the Melrose Village Board and the Friends of Douglas Creek and Melrose Mill Pond, Inc., working to build a new dam and re-establish the mill pond in Melrose. Jerry was a great outdoors-man and was happiest when hunting and fishing. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends, sharing the simple pleasures of life, like a day out in the boat, camping, or a good round of euchre. His hobbies also included beekeeping, wine-making and carpentry. Jerry taught his children and grandchildren the value of working hard and also playing hard. He built the family hunting cabin from the ground-up, with the help of the grandchildren one summer, creating some of the best memories.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rose (née Schneider); five children, Brent (Tammy), Dianne (Daryl Hardy) Radcliffe, Janet (Steve) Horstman, Suzanne (Mark) Horstman, and Dale (Jenny) Radcliffe; a daughter-in-law, Sherri Radcliffe; and a sister, Anita (Rich) Scholze-Miles. He is further survived by 19 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Mark Radcliffe; his parents, Alfred and Louise Radcliffe; his brothers, Gale and Willard; and many other special family members and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions private family services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and those arrangements will be announced by the family.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Morrow Memorial Home for their incredible compassion and care of Jerry in the last years of his life.

Online condolences may be sent at www.schanhoferfh.com. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.