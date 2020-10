Jerry L. Bentzen

Jerry L. Bentzen, 80, formerly of La Crosse died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Baxter, Minn. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska, 907 Sand Lake Rd. Friends may call from 12 p.m. Friday, until the time of services at the funeral home. Online guestbook and complete obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.