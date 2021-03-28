Menu
Jerry L. Burchell
1954 - 2021
Jerry L. Burchell

ONALASKA -- Jerry L. Burchell, 67, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Friday, March 19, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Jerry was born to LaVerne and Lucille (Young) Burchell Jan. 15, 1954, in La Crosse. He worked as a car salesman and at Trane Co., in La Crosse.

He is survived by his two brothers, John Burchell of Las Cruces, N.M., and Jim (Jayne) Burchell of Onalaska; nieces and nephews, Kelli (Paul) Burchell, Kristy Burchell, Mike Burchell, Bob (Hope) Burchell, Pat Burchell, and Kay (Matt) Dutton; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held. An online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 28, 2021.
So sorry, I met him a couple occasions at your home, so sorry..
Sally Bonadurer
Friend
March 28, 2021
So sorry for your ,brother, and Jayne, your brother in law. My prayers are with all. Love all.
Sally Bonadurer
Friend
March 28, 2021
If he's anything like Jim he's an awful nice guy, I know Jim our condolences to his family!!
Bil & Kim Hart
Acquaintance
March 28, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. I will keep the family in my thoughts and prayers. I use to hang out with Jerry when we were in our teens. Once again I am sorry for your loss.
Dave Hayek
Friend
March 28, 2021
Jerry was a wonderful friend, we work together at a car sales place back in the mid 70s
Andy Pedretti
Friend
March 28, 2021
Jerry an i used to race rc cars together.had so much fun bs ing an talking cars.he will be missed.
Randall Jenkins
Classmate
March 28, 2021
