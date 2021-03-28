Jerry L. Burchell

ONALASKA -- Jerry L. Burchell, 67, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Friday, March 19, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Jerry was born to LaVerne and Lucille (Young) Burchell Jan. 15, 1954, in La Crosse. He worked as a car salesman and at Trane Co., in La Crosse.

He is survived by his two brothers, John Burchell of Las Cruces, N.M., and Jim (Jayne) Burchell of Onalaska; nieces and nephews, Kelli (Paul) Burchell, Kristy Burchell, Mike Burchell, Bob (Hope) Burchell, Pat Burchell, and Kay (Matt) Dutton; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held.