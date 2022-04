Jerry Ray Clark

LA CROSSE - Jerry Ray Clark, 78, of La Crosse, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Committal rites, with military honors, will take place at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, at the Four Seasons Columbaria in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting with arrangements.