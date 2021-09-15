Jerry L. Hanson

STODDARD - Jerry L. Hanson, 83, of Stoddard, died Thursday evening September 2, 2021 at home surrounded by his family after a short illness. He was born June 15, 1938 to Lloyd and Viola Hanson in La Crosse. Jerry was baptized, confirmed and a lifetime member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stoddard. He attended Hilltop School in rural Stoddard and DeSoto High School. On May 20, 1961, he united in marriage to Mary Ellen Oliver at South West Prairie Church. They farmed on the home farm until 2016 when they moved to their riverside home in Stoddard. He also worked for multiple auctioneering services and for the Coon Valley Sales Barn. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing. Just about everyday he was at the farm mowing lawn, tending to their large garden or doing general maintenance. He was also proud of the 1987 Chevy truck he had restored that was previously his father-in-law's.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years Mary Ellen; one sister, Donna Lowrey; two sons: Randy Hanson and friend, Debbie Koblitz, Trent (Rhonda) Hanson; five grandsons: Travis and Kyle Hanson, Tyler (Rachael) Hanson, Zachery and Tanner Hanson; five great-grandchildren: Tucker, Johnathan, Ellie, Leo and Kori; a niece and nephew; along with numerous relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Lloyd and Viola Hanson; in-laws: Carl and Gertrude Oliver and brother-in-law, Evan Lowrey.

Funeral services were held Wednesday September 8, 2021 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Stoddard. Burial was in the church cemetery. A visitation was held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley assisted the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

Blessed be his memory.