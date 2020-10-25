Jerry L. Mosher

Jerry Mosher, 88, loving husband and father of four children, six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, passed Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz.

Jerry was born Jan. 8, 1932, in Ash Ridge, Wis., to George Leo and Louise Myrtle Mosher. After graduating from Logan High School, he continued his education in criminal justice, at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He joined the La Crosse Police Department in 1953, where he served the city of La Crosse for 38 years, achieving the rank of Lieutenant. He also served in the Wisconsin National Guard for eight years.

On Sept. 2, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Marie Jacobson, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of La Crosse. They just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Jerry was instrumental in the development of the La Crosse West Side Boat Club. The family enjoyed many years of boating, skiing, and swimming at their boathouse on the Black River. He earned his pilot's license, and he enjoyed flying to many destinations. He competed yearly in the Wisconsin Police Association (WPPA) Pistol Shoot, where he always ranked high, bringing home many first and second place rankings in his matches.

After retiring, he relocated to Arizona, where he enjoyed a more leisurely lifestyle, golfing, Saturday night dancing, watching the Green Bay Packers, and enjoying his family and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father; mother; and brother, Bill.

He is survived by his wife, Marie; his sister, Laudis Darnell; his four children, Diane (Jeff Buntin), Paula (Dave Jones), Curt (Diane Fregin), and Jerry (Debbie Henry). Also, he is survived by six grandchildren;, 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

When asked at his retirement party how he would describe his life, he stated, "I guess if I had to put my life into words, I would say that I loved my job, I loved my family, and I've been happy."

Condolences can be sent to Marie Mosher, 6220 E. Broadway Road #146, Mesa, AZ 85206.