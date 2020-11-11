Jerry "Candy Man" Lee Padgett

Jerry was called to his heavenly home Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He was born in Iowa City, Iowa, to Tom and Minnie Padgett, June 7, 1938, a middle child with eight brothers and sisters. Jerry and Jeannie were the twins in the family.

He married Rosalie Mae Savage, June 6, 1960, and they had three children, Curtis (Gail) Padgett, Jerrilynn (James) Atkinson, Joleen (Chris) Bruce; and six grandchildren, Jenny (Keith) Munson, Joseph (Susan) Atkinson, Joy (Jamie) Staudacher, Josh (Korissa) Atkinson, Levi Bruce and Lexi Bruce.

Jerry served in the Iowa Army Reserves from 1961-1963 and the Wisconsin U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1963-1967. Jerry and Rosalie lived in numerous towns around Wisconsin and Iowa, while Jerry worked for the C.R. Anthony stores and later, he worked for the Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, as a successful insurance salesman. While working for Lincoln National, Jerry was in a severe car accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury. Fortunately for his family, Jerry's resilient personality allowed him to have a productive life, doing volunteer work at the Gunderson Clinic for over 20 years. He was affectionately known as the "Candy Man," as he would pass out candy to patients and workers while working.

Our family would like to ask that everyone who knew or was touched by his generosity to carry out his mission and "Mix it with love and make the world taste good." Thank you everyone at Bethany Saint Joseph nursing home that were able to be there for our husband/dad when we were not, because of these crazy times. We are forever grateful to you. A private family service will be held. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.