Jessica Lynn McCullick McArthur

Former Seneca, Wis. resident, Jessica Lynn McCullick McArthur, 46, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her home in West Salem.

Jessie was born May 1, 1974, in Prairie du Chien. She was always proud to be a "Navy Brat" and loved to list her numerous "hometowns." She graduated from Seneca High School. She was passionate about raising her daughters to be informed and involved citizens of the world. Her career in the corrections industry in Georgia and Wisconsin, was a great source of pride. She was a talented vocalist and sang at many weddings and events. She had an unerring sense of color, space, and composition. She was very creative and used her talents to paint, sculpt, sing and cook. She was fearless in her creative endeavors and in all aspects of her life.

Jessie is survived by her husband, Jeff McArthur of West Salem; and her three daughters, Casey (Madisyn Watkins) of Toledo, Ohio, Kristen of La Crosse, and Jordan of Holmen. She is also survived by her parents, Terry and Donna McCullick of Seneca; her sister, Terry Jean (Jon) Recker of Seneca; and her brother, Joe McCullick (Natosha Zinkle) of Seneca. She is further survived by her nieces and nephews, Storie and Jonny Recker, Lilly McCullick and Hawkins Zinkle-McCullick, and Al and Seaver Zinkle. She was loved by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Betty and Max McCullick and Keith and Mildred Loney; her uncles, Dennis and John McCullick and Leo Thomas; her cousins, Scott Whiteaker, Nicci and Sarah Betzle, Zach McCullick and Brian Fugate.

A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.