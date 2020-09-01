Jim A. Wemette

Jim A. Wemette, 47, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health System Palliative Care Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

All are welcome for a visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday Sept. 4, at Logger Field in La Crosse, with a memorial service at 4:30 p.m. The family encourages friends and family to honor Jim by wearing any of his favorite sports or racing teams or music apparel and to dress casually. The Seland Funeral Home is assisting the family. To view Jim's full obituary and to leave a condolence visit selandsfuneralhome.com.