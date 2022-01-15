Menu
Jim N. Ratliff
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
801 E Monowau
Tomah, WI

Jim N. Ratliff

TOMAH - Jim N. Ratliff, 71 of Tomah passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his home. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:00 AM at Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery with military honors by the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201. A parish rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 9:30 AM with a time of visitation to follow until the time of the service.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
19
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary's Catholic Church
WI
Jan
19
Rosary
9:30a.m.
Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary's Catholic Church
WI
Jan
19
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary's Catholic Church
WI
