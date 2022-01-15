Jim N. Ratliff

TOMAH - Jim N. Ratliff, 71 of Tomah passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his home. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:00 AM at Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery with military honors by the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201. A parish rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 9:30 AM with a time of visitation to follow until the time of the service.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com