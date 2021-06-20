Joan Fay Clarkin

LA CROSSE - Joan Fay Clarkin, 86, of La Crosse, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Onalaska Care Center.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill Street, La Crosse. Pastor Phillip Waselik will officiate. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

