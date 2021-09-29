Menu
Joan Katherine Clements
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Joan Katherine Clements

Joan Katherine Clements, 80, of Elgin, IL passed away at Journeycare Hospice in Barrington, IL on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 3:45 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 630 West Ave. So., La Crosse. Pastor John Parkyn will officiate. Entombment will follow at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
11:00a.m.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
La Crosse, WI
Oct
4
Service
12:00p.m.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
The above picture of Joan is exactly how I remember her. I met Joan in 1989, when I started working at Safeco. Every time I walked into the HR office, I was greeted by that pretty smile. She was a very special lady.
Nadine Soulier
Coworker
October 5, 2021
Not only was Joan a dear cousin on my Dad's side (Sires) but we both worked for SAFECO back in day. I have fond memories of her visits out to Seattle. Always smiling, pleasant and cheerful. Joan will be missed!
Julie Lentini
Family
October 4, 2021
I was deeply saddened to learn of Joan's passing and I send my deepest condolences to Paul and John and their families, and all of Joan's loved ones. I am a lifelong member of St. John's UCC, (one of the Bush kids), and I fondly remember Maynard and Lorena as "salt-of-the earth" folks. I considered John a friend through our Youth Fellowship in the 60's. I really didn't know Joan until I was hired for my first job at the Trane Co. Engineering Sales Office. Joan had "retired" and her replacement was weary of her daily commute, so Joan came back to train me. I was terrified, but she was the most friendly, helpful, kind, FUN, and supportive person I could have been blessed with as a "newby." She had a joyfulness about her that was infectuous. I absolutely adored her and considered her friendship a blessing. She was one wonderful lady.



Betty (Bush) Haas
Coworker
October 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Joan was the first person I met when I started as a 19 year old intern at Safeco in 1993. She watched me as I grew up personally (marriage and the birth of my son) and also through my career up until I retired. Reading about her life, she had touched so many people and will be missed by many. Although she had a full life, I am sure she will be missed by her friends and family. I will say a prayer for your family.
Andrea Williams
Coworker
October 1, 2021
Joan was the very first person I met at Safeco when I interviewed over 30 years ago. She was very welcoming that day and I it was a pleasure knowing her and working with her for many years. Joan was a bright spot in our office and treated everyone with respect and was a friend to all.
Michael Cisowski
Coworker
September 30, 2021
My sincere condolences to your family. I had he great pleasure of working with Joan at Safeco for many. many years and I consider it a great privilege to have known her as both a coworker and a friend. What a special woman she was, and I wish our world had more like her. She was loved and respected, and always great to work with. We will be making a gift in Joan's name to the Alzheimers Association. God bless Joan and all of you.
Tom Posey
Coworker
September 30, 2021
I have such great memories of Joan, always a smile on her face. I worked with Joan at Safeco Insurance Company and she was a true ambassador for them. She always talked very highly of her family and friends. When my husband passed away in 2014, she was a strong shoulder to lean on. There is no one like your mom, and her memory will live on forever. May your memories of her carry you through the days ahead.
Diana Pierce
Coworker
September 30, 2021
Joan was a wonderful person. There are so many fond childhood memories of Joan. She was Grandpa Jordan's first grandchild (and favorite). In later years, on our Memorial Day road trips to New Albin, she always made it a priority to place flowers on Grandpa's grave. She loved her family and never stopped speaking of her granddaughter Veronica. The world would be a better place if everyone followed her example of treating others with warmth and kindness. Tom & Sherry Jordan
Thomas Jordan
Family
September 30, 2021
My sympathy to all of you. I met your mom at the funeral home when your dad died. My husband died at the same time. We quickly became good friends and enjoyed our visits and phone calls. She always visited me when she came to La Crosse. She was a really special lady.
Theresa (Breidel) Vick
Friend
September 29, 2021
My condolences to Joanies family...she lived just down the alley from me. Just a year behind me in school but we became good friends. The Sinruds were a great family and we have missed Joan and John in La Crescent. RIP Joanie.
Peg Senn Wansley
Friend
September 28, 2021
