Joan Katherine Clements

Joan Katherine Clements, 80, of Elgin, IL passed away at Journeycare Hospice in Barrington, IL on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 3:45 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 630 West Ave. So., La Crosse. Pastor John Parkyn will officiate. Entombment will follow at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.