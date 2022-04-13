Joan Emercius VerDuin

VICTORY - Joan Emercius VerDuin (Rasque), 79, Victory, WI passed away on March 18, 2022, in Viroqua, WI.

Joan was born on June 22, 1942, to Marjorie Mary (Beran) and James Constance Rasque. She grew up in Muscoda, WI and Ferryville, WI graduating from DeSoto High School in 1960.

Joan went to beautician school in Madison, WI where she met John "Jack" Robert VerDuin. They married in 1963, and moved to his hometown of Grand Haven, MI. Together they raised three sons from their marriage: Jack, Joel, and Jeffery. John also had two daughters from previous marriages: Ellen (Beatrice) and Deborah.

Joan retired from waitressing at the Spring Lake Holiday Inn in 1989, after 25 years. After Jack and Joan retired, they moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to family. Settling in Victory, Joan began a new career at Bethany St. Joseph's Nursing Home in the laundry department, where she would spend another 25 years.

Joan and Jack were both members for Grand Haven VFW and Genoa Lions Club. Joan enjoyed reading romance and mystery novels, Friday night fish fries, watching General Hospital and Dancing with the Stars, keeping up with "Pop Culture", listening to Tom Jones, Adele, Michael Buble, and Lady Gaga. And above all else loved playing games, especial Euchre!

Joan loved her visits with her grandchildren, Autumn and Flora as well as her great niece and nephews, Olive, Emmet, and Max.

Memorials may be given in Joan's name to American Heart Association or American Kidney Association.

The family wishes to thank Maplewood Terrace Assisted Living Center staff and residents for their companionship and care and to extended family and friends for visiting Joan after John's passing.

Joan is survived by sons: Jack VerDuin and Kari Marcotte, Joel and Shannon VerDuin, and Jeffery and Elizabeth VerDuin; stepdaughters: Deborah and Steve Mazur and Beatrice and Mike Urrutia; sister, Diane and Duane Froh; brother, Terry and Bernell Rasque; and granddaughters: Autumn and Flora VerDuin.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" VerDuin; parents: Marjorie and James Rasque; sister, "Connie" Rasque; and brother, Rodney Rasque.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Muscoda Cemetery immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at Sportsman Club in Muscoda, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.