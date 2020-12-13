Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan Mae Wruck
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Joan Mae Buchholz Gustafson Wruck

ENDICOTT, N.Y./ONALASKA -- Joan Mae Buchholz Gustafson Wruck, 87, formally of Onalaska, passed away peacefully, with her four children by her side Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, N.Y.

Joan was born March 9, 1933, in Clintonville, Wis., to the late Frank Kaiser and Grace Luella (Cass) Buchholz. Joan graduated from high school in 1950, then was employed at Four-Wheel Drive Auto Company in Clintonville. Later she attended Trinity College in Chicago, Ill., and over the years, along with raising her children, she worked as an administrative assistant for schools and companies in Onalaska and Wausau, Wis. For several years she worked at Winnebago Software in Caledonia, Minn. until retirement. Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was affectionately called "Grandma Duck" by all her grandchildren. Joan loved the Lord and her family with all her heart.

Joan married the Reverend Roger Gustafson in 1956, and they later divorced. On Nov. 23, 1988, she married Richard "Dick" Wruck in Houston, Minn. Joan and Dick lived in Caledonia and enjoyed working on their beautiful farm until retirement. They were members of Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Spring Grove, Minn.

Survivors include her sister, Judy (John) Hoeksema, Davis, Ill., and her four children, Julie (Michael) Gavin, Endicott, Thomas (Kathy) Gustafson, Clarkston, Mich., Carolyn (Thomas) Jannsen, Broomfield, Colo., Linda (Jeffrey) Wollerman, Maple Grove, Minn.; 12 grandchildren, Brooke (Jason) Franz, Robert (Angie) and Blaire Gavin; Elisabeth (Adam) Kasper, Erika and Peter Gustafson; Katrina, Thomas and Sarah Jannsen; Brett, Elaina and Lydia Wollerman; six great-granddaughters, Gretchen, Whitley and Tanner Franz; Emma Gavin; Lillian and Eleanora Kasper.

Joan is also survived by three stepchildren and their families, Paula (Richard) Large; Chris (Wendy) Wruck; John (Rachel) Wruck; three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert and Howard Buchholz; a sister, Beverly Steege and her husband, Richard.

A memorial celebration of life service will be planned for a future date with her family at the Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville, Wis.

"For it is by grace you have been saved through faith, and this not from yourselves; it is a gift of God." (Ephesians 2:8).


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Very sorry Chris and Wendy to hear of you and your families loss. May the Lord comfort all of you all this time.
Lynn (silbaugh) and Bud Miller
December 15, 2020
Our sympathy to Joans family. She was a very nice lady.
Ralph & Marilyn Burg
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results