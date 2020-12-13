Joan Mae Buchholz Gustafson Wruck

ENDICOTT, N.Y./ONALASKA -- Joan Mae Buchholz Gustafson Wruck, 87, formally of Onalaska, passed away peacefully, with her four children by her side Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, N.Y.

Joan was born March 9, 1933, in Clintonville, Wis., to the late Frank Kaiser and Grace Luella (Cass) Buchholz. Joan graduated from high school in 1950, then was employed at Four-Wheel Drive Auto Company in Clintonville. Later she attended Trinity College in Chicago, Ill., and over the years, along with raising her children, she worked as an administrative assistant for schools and companies in Onalaska and Wausau, Wis. For several years she worked at Winnebago Software in Caledonia, Minn. until retirement. Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was affectionately called "Grandma Duck" by all her grandchildren. Joan loved the Lord and her family with all her heart.

Joan married the Reverend Roger Gustafson in 1956, and they later divorced. On Nov. 23, 1988, she married Richard "Dick" Wruck in Houston, Minn. Joan and Dick lived in Caledonia and enjoyed working on their beautiful farm until retirement. They were members of Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Spring Grove, Minn.

Survivors include her sister, Judy (John) Hoeksema, Davis, Ill., and her four children, Julie (Michael) Gavin, Endicott, Thomas (Kathy) Gustafson, Clarkston, Mich., Carolyn (Thomas) Jannsen, Broomfield, Colo., Linda (Jeffrey) Wollerman, Maple Grove, Minn.; 12 grandchildren, Brooke (Jason) Franz, Robert (Angie) and Blaire Gavin; Elisabeth (Adam) Kasper, Erika and Peter Gustafson; Katrina, Thomas and Sarah Jannsen; Brett, Elaina and Lydia Wollerman; six great-granddaughters, Gretchen, Whitley and Tanner Franz; Emma Gavin; Lillian and Eleanora Kasper.

Joan is also survived by three stepchildren and their families, Paula (Richard) Large; Chris (Wendy) Wruck; John (Rachel) Wruck; three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert and Howard Buchholz; a sister, Beverly Steege and her husband, Richard.

A memorial celebration of life service will be planned for a future date with her family at the Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville, Wis.

"For it is by grace you have been saved through faith, and this not from yourselves; it is a gift of God." (Ephesians 2:8).