Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joann Joyce Stremcha
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd
La Crosse, WI

Joann Joyce Stremcha

LA CROSSE - Joann Joyce Stremcha, 78, of La Crosse passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, West Salem. Deacon Bob Zitlow will officiate. Burial will follow in Burns Cemetery for both Joann and her husband, Robert. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

To view a full obituary and to send online condolences please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel
West Salem, WI
Jun
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel
West Salem, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.