Joanne Knebes

ST. PAUL, MN - Joanne Knebes died unexpectedly, but understandably due to a myriad of health problems that beset her this past year.

A graduate of Central High School in La Crosse, WI in 1969, Joanne was known for her sense of humor, baton twirling and downhill skiing. She was a graduate of the University of Minnesota and the University of St.Thomas achieving a Masters in Human Resources. Joanne was employed by Control Data, the University of St. Thomas, Goodwill, and the Minnesota Public Defenders Office. Joanne was a close friend to many and a good friend to all.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 14, 2021.
I was so sorry to hear of Joanne´s passing; it is like there is less light in the world. She was so smart, funny, kind; a really great person. I knew she was experiencing some health problems when she retired but not to this extent. Her family and friends have my deepest sympathy.
Kristen Lee
September 17, 2021
Joanne was like a sister to me. She spent many holidays and time with our family and was loved by us all. We will miss and love her forever.
Karen Jenks and family
September 16, 2021
I worked with Joanne for many years and she always made my day. She was always full of humor and her comments hilarious. I know she will be missed by many. Rest well my friend
Colleen Chaput
September 15, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. I remember Joanne as being fun to be around and so kind I graduated with her at Central and she was smart and great to spend time with in classes
Cheryl Swan Fincher
September 14, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of Joanne's passing. I have many fond childhood memories of all the fun we had together in Lacrosse. Ellen Duffy. Olympia, Washington
Ellen Duffy
Other
September 14, 2021
Our sons Todd and Nick loved their "Aunt Joanne". They will miss her.
Doug and Jeanne Gardner
Friend
September 14, 2021
Joanne always had a great sense of humor. Her baton twirling was legendary. I remember when she was disappointed when she wasn't chosen as Miss Wisconsin.
Doug and Jeanne Gardner
Friend
September 14, 2021
