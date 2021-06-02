Menu
Joanne Bernice Schansberg
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Caledonia Chapel
518 W Main St
Caledonia, MN

Joanne Bernice Schansberg

CALEDONIA, MN - Joanne Bernice Schansberg, 73, of Caledonia, MN passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at Claddagh Senior Living in Caledonia.

The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m, Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till time of service. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Caledonia.

Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Caledonia, MN
Jun
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Caledonia, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Caledonia Chapel
