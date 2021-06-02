Joanne Bernice Schansberg

CALEDONIA, MN - Joanne Bernice Schansberg, 73, of Caledonia, MN passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at Claddagh Senior Living in Caledonia.

The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m, Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till time of service. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Caledonia.

Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.