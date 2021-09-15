Joel Alan Grimsled

FERRYVILLE - Joel Alan Grimsled, age 62, of rural Ferryville, WI, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, September 3, 2021.

He was born on November 4, 1958 the son of Arlen and Joanne (Wanberg) Grimsled. Joel grew up on a dairy farm, where they raised hay and tobacco, and went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Karen Lightfoot, on June 14, 1980. They built a life together in Mt. Sterling and raised three children. Joel started his career by working at Crawford Electric for thirty years, then found his true professional calling when he was recruited by Mi-Tech, as a power distribution designer. He and his son, also ran the Sportsman's Bar and Grill for five years where he made many memories and lasting friendships. Joel fulfilled a lifelong dream by buying his mother's family farm in 1994, which then later became a Wisconsin Century Farm. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and going out on UTV rides, but most of all, he loved spending time with his friends and family and telling stories. Although he had much to be proud of in his life, nothing gave Joel more enjoyment than just being a grandpa.

Joel is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen; their children: Jessica (Evan) Wick, Jennifer (Edward) Oppriecht, and Jacob (Natalie) Grimsled; four grandchildren: Maddax, Maryn, Lincoln, and Jaden; three siblings: Jan (Lisa) Grimsled, Jon Grimsled, SueAnn (Gary) Allan; a sister-in-law, Becky Grimsled; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

In addition to his parents, Joel was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Grimsled; brother-in-law, Roger Peckham; father-in-law, Oliver Lightfoot; a special uncle, Virgil Grimsled; and a dear friend, Jim Fuller.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Freeman Lutheran Church with Pastor Lori Kleppe officiating. Burial will be in the Freeman Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ferryville, WI, followed by a gathering to celebrate Joel's life at the Sugar Creek Park in Ferryville.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua, and Friday, September 10, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The family requests that those attending the visitation and/or funeral service to please wear masks. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with his services.Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com.