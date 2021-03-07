John 'Howard' Anderson

John "Howard" Anderson, 98, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.

Howard was born in La Crosse, June 22, 1922, to first-generation Norwegian-Americans, Plimmer and Josephine (Olson) Anderson. He attended La Crosse schools, worshiped at English Lutheran Church. In 1942, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. Howard married Marguerite Kienahs, his wife of almost 64 years, Sept. 29, 1948.

Howard always loved cars - he began driving and fixing cars at age 12 and bought his first car at 14. He worked as an auto mechanic, service manager, and car salesman. He could fix anything, including building his first houseboat and remodeling a house with his little brother, Roger, to make it accessible to a man with disabilities. He and Marguerite loved boating on the Mississippi, bus trips, train trips, concerts, community theater, and the Packers. They cross country skied and biked together into their 80s. With Marguerite's encouragement, Howard started painting in his 50s.

Howard moved from La Crosse to Eau Claire, Wis., to be close to family seven years ago. He loved crossword puzzles, was curious about everything, and was always ready for an adventure with his family. He loved this country and was pleased to have shaken hands with Bernie Sanders at a rally.

Survivors include his son, David (Joyce); chosen daughter, Pat Wilder (Dean); grandchildren, Emily and Nathan Anderson; and chosen granddaughter, Allison (Carlos) Mosqueda; and beloved nieces and nephews.

We are grateful to the friends he made and the staff at Oakwood Independent Living in Eau Claire. It felt like home.

A commemoration of his life is planned for later in the summer when it is safe to gather. Memorials can be given to AMMPARO Fund, Designated Diversity Project, c/o Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3214 Golf Rd., Eau Claire, Wis., 54701. The family is planning to honor Howard's artistic creativity and his history as a grandchild of immigrants with a community-based project to celebrate diversity in the Chippewa Valley. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, visit the obituaries tab at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.