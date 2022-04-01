John Beiswanger

STONE LAKE, - John Beiswanger, age 59, of Stone Lake, WI died March 14, 2022, due to a tragic accident.

He was born May 15, 1962, to Herb and Eunice Beiswanger. He grew up in Ridgeland, WI and graduated from Barron High School in 1980. John served in the Army Reserve and National Guard. He drove school bus and did road construction. He drove truck for several companies over the years, but his best job was driving for USF Holland at Tomah, WI. John married Lori Stokke in 1990 and they had two sons. John was a proud father. We had so much fun with our sons! John and Lori lived in LaCrosse and Tomah while raising their family. In 2016, they moved to their home on Slim Creek Flowage, near Stone Lake, WI. John loved his home on the lake. He liked to fish, hunt, walk in the woods, cut wood, ride snowmobile and ATV, cook over a campfire and feed the birds. John and Lori enjoyed several trips and were planning a trip to Alaska. John especially enjoyed the National Parks. John never missed a deer hunting season, with family and friends at the Ridgeland Club, near Gordon, WI.

Your family loves you, John. You will be missed by a lot of people. You left us too soon! John is survived by his wife, Lori; two sons: Matthew (Cassandra) and Michael, brother, Chuck; sister, Vicki (Gordy) Knutson; mother and father-in-Law: Delvin and Judy Stokke; brothers-in-law: Bill (Laurie) Stokke, Randy (Bobbie) Stokke, and Tyler Stokke; sisters-in-law: Ruth Kay and Julie (Chad) Schlough and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, a nephew and other relatives.

A Celebration of John's Life will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at our home on Slim Creek Flowage, near Stone Lake, WI. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.