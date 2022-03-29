Menu
John Alvin Bork
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Zwickey Funeral Homes
19934 W Gale Ave
Galesville, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Zwickey Funeral Homes
John Alvin Bork

TREMPEALEAU, WI - John Alvin Bork, 64, of rural Trempealeau, was surrounded by his family when he died at his home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

John was born April 8, 1957, in La Crosse, WI, to Andrew and Pearl (Everheart) Bork. He married Renee Lynn Ahrndt in Whitehall, Wisconsin on June 21, 2007. He was a jack of all trades and most recently was content with farming and raising cattle. Above all he loved his wife, spending time with his family and talking tractors with anyone he met.

He is survived by his wife, Renee; children: John, Jr. (Kirstin), Jessica (Chris), Jonathan (Heidi), Katherine (Josh), Cory, Cody (Konor), Carrie (Jake); grandchildren: Ean, Ryleigh, Grahame, Kylo, Keaton, Ella, Oen, Emma, Grayson, Sophia, Jozie, Levi, Haisley and his brothers: Kenneth (Barb), Jerome (Karen) and Vincent.

He was preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother, Gregory.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel. A prayer service will follow at 3:00 PM with Rev. Kathleen Jury officiating. Private burial will take place at a later date.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 29, 2022.
