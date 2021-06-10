Menu
John Clinton Burns
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

John Clinton Burns

LA CROSSE - John Clinton Burns, 68, of La Crosse, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on June 8, 2021, after a brief courageous battle with cancer.

A gathering for family and friends will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. A prayer service will be held at 6:00 PM. Private family burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.

Condolences maybe sent in c/o Stephanie Burns 1635 Hyde Ave, La Crosse WI 54601. Online guestbook and complete obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Jun
14
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Witty, cutting edge and very intelligent. John made a person want to be at their sharpest. He was big city in a small town.
Jeff king
School
July 13, 2021
I have known John since high school, our paths have crossed many times throughout the years. John was one of the most unique , intelligent fun loving , caring people I have ever known. He was a blessing in my life for sure, I will really miss him. My deepest sympathies to the family, he loved you all so-o-o much!!!!!!!
Sandy Averill
Friend
June 19, 2021
Sandra and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. I enjoyed working with John for many years in the service, from my Commander to my Training officer. He was a knowledgeable and generous man and I was lucky to have learned so much from him. He was always a pleasure to talk to anytime we would run into him. May he rest in peace.
Chris Willkom
Military
June 12, 2021
John was one of my best friends from High School. I will miss him.
Jeffrey Riplinger
Classmate
June 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss. John was a very nice man and funny
Jane Hotchkiss
School
June 10, 2021
With deepest sympathies on the loss of a father, husband, brother, and friend. You're in our thoughts and prayers.
Hope Burchell
Coworker
June 10, 2021
I send Prayer's and Condolences To John's family at this Sad time. I worked at Trane Comp. with John for many years. I always enjoyed talking with John when our paths crossed at work or when we were out and about and would run into each other at the store after we were retired. John was an exceptional person and will be missed by many.
J.PATRICK DUCKLOW
Coworker
June 10, 2021
I went to Central with John. We had a lot of fun. I am sorry to hear of his passing. Ron Boenigk
Ron Boenigk
Friend
June 10, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Sandra, Jamie, Stephanie, Justin and family. We hold you in our hearts and prayers, God holds you in His arms ♥.
Joe and Sonia Brye
Friend
June 10, 2021
Love all of my memories of John Burns from the time he was my commander in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. I have thought of him often through the years. While his passing greatly saddens me, the sting is softened by his memory. Godspeed Major Burns.
Eric Faas
Friend
June 10, 2021
I worked with John several years ago at Trane and he was one of my favorite co-workers. Always a smile on his face and a joke or story to tell. I know he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. You have my deepest sympathies.
Kelly Anderson
Coworker
June 10, 2021
Rest in peace John you leave this earth with many friends left behind. The time I knew you since high school you always had a smiling face and something nice to say. It was always a pleasure to see you on the street or in Menards and chat with you.
Michael king
Friend
June 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss Justin and family.
Christal Rygiel
Coworker
June 9, 2021
So very sorry, Sandy. He now rests in the long line of Patriots,.. who dared to die...for us ALL. My sincere condolences, to you're whole family.
Scott Hiser
Friend
June 9, 2021
