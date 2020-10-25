The Rev. John 'Jack' David Meyer

The Rev. John "Jack" David Meyer passed through the gates of death and was born to eternal life Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Bethany Riverside Transitional Care Center, La Crosse.

Private family funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at First Lutheran Church in Decorah, with the Rev. Steven M. Jacobsen officiating. Burial was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Long Lake Lutheran Cemetery in Sarona, Wis.

Jack is survived by his wife, Mildred; his three children, Louise Meyer, David Meyer and the Rev. Steven (Stacey) Meyer; and three grandchildren, Shawn (Sai) Meyer, Taryn Meyer and Grace Meyer.

Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com.