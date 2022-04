John "Jack" Davis

HOULTON - John "Jack" Davis, age 85, August 4, 1935 – June 28, 2021. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Friend. Jack died peacefully in his home in Houlton, WI surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Verna Davis; sister, Mary Davis.

Survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice Davis; daughters: Mary Anderson (Andy Gruba), Susan (Jeff) Handlos; grandchildren: Jason (Roberta) Anderson, Mandy (Oeslen) Costa, Elijah Gruba, Nathan Davis (Jeska Barry), Alisha (Steven) Olson, Cody Handlos; great-grandchildren: Eliana, Bennett, Ivy, and Landen.

Jack loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and everything about the outdoors.

Memorial Service 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1616 Olive St W, Stillwater, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m.