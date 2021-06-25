Menu
John Holmes
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah
2224 Superior Ave
Tomah, WI

John Holmes

TOMAH - John Holmes, age 60, of Tomah, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his home. He was born on January 9, 1961 to Lyle and Patricia (Lamb) Holmes in Tomah.

John was a mechanic for the city of Tomah for over 30 years. He enjoyed farming and tending to his horses.

He is survived by his significant other, Nancy Westpfahl; his siblings: Jim (Val) Holmes and Joe (Sandra Rusnak) Holmes; and his nieces and nephews: Erin (Russell) Marten, Nikki (Seth) Holmes-Winrich, Joey (Courtney) Holmes, Emily (Johnathan McCullough) Holmes, and Kyle Holmes.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

According to John's wishes, a private burial will be held at a later date.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 25, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
