John William Jones

ROCKLAND - John "Bill" William Jones, 87, of Rockland, Wisconsin, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 24, 2022, surrounded by loving support and his most loyal four legged companion, Maggie.

John was a wild spirit, seeker of knowledge and loved to tell a story. His cherished life was lived to its fullest before being called to surrender to an unwinnable battle with cancer. John was born August 18, 1934, in Davenport, Iowa to John A. and Georgia Jones.

He is survived by children: Brenda Jones (Curt), John Jones, William (Lisa) Jones, Sara Rippie, Jacob (Jessica) Jones, Jennifer Jones, Nathan (Angela) Jones and Christopher Jones; and grandchildren: Elliott, Davianne, Matthew, Lily, Joe, Colby, Kasen and Odin. Also survived by siblings: Jim Jones "Butch" and Janice Jones "Toots".

Preceded in death by his parents and his sister MaryLou.

A Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Fish Creek Church or Sunshine on the Trail (Bangor Cancer Foundation). Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.