Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John William Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St
West Salem, WI

John William Jones

ROCKLAND - John "Bill" William Jones, 87, of Rockland, Wisconsin, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 24, 2022, surrounded by loving support and his most loyal four legged companion, Maggie.

John was a wild spirit, seeker of knowledge and loved to tell a story. His cherished life was lived to its fullest before being called to surrender to an unwinnable battle with cancer. John was born August 18, 1934, in Davenport, Iowa to John A. and Georgia Jones.

He is survived by children: Brenda Jones (Curt), John Jones, William (Lisa) Jones, Sara Rippie, Jacob (Jessica) Jones, Jennifer Jones, Nathan (Angela) Jones and Christopher Jones; and grandchildren: Elliott, Davianne, Matthew, Lily, Joe, Colby, Kasen and Odin. Also survived by siblings: Jim Jones "Butch" and Janice Jones "Toots".

Preceded in death by his parents and his sister MaryLou.

A Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Fish Creek Church or Sunshine on the Trail (Bangor Cancer Foundation). Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 29, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.