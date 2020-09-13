Menu
John Lee Layton

John Lee Layton passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at his home on French Island. He was born to Tillie Vanderzee May 25, 1934, in La Crosse.

He is survived by his daughter, Angela Burkhardt, of Gainsville, Fla. Survivors also include one cousin, Carol (Vanderzee) Bramschreiber of Bangor.

A private family service was held Friday, Sept. 11. John Lee was buried in Fairview Cemetery in Bangor.

Memorials may be given to the donor's choice, in John Lee's name.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
