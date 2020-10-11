Menu
John Leroy Herrmann

HOLMEN -- John Leroy Herrmann, 62, of Holmen passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

He was born Nov. 25, 1957, to Charlie (Chaz) and Flora Herrmann.

John enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and gardening. He also cherished and was very proud of his grandchildren.

John is survived by his father, Charlie (Chaz) Herrmann; siblings, Jim (Lynn) Herrmann, Carol (Frank) Barr, Bill (Roxanne) Herrmann, David (Allison) Herrmann; children, Andrew (Ricci) Herrmann, Jesse Herrmann, Matthew (Jessica) Herrmann; his nine grandkids; and two great-grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Flora Herrmann; and sister, Sandra Herrmann.

A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family may be sent to Mathew (Jessica) Herrmann, at 122 Vernon St. Westby, Wis., 54667.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation in John's name to Coulee Recovery Center (couleerecovery.org) or to honor his passion for the sport of wrestling, to La Crosse Area Wrestlers, 3733 Hwy. 33 La Crosse, Wis., 54601.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
