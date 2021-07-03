Menu
John Joseph "Joe" McManimon
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
3480 Service Dr
Goodview, MN

John "Joe" Joseph McManimon

John "Joe" Joseph McManimon, 92, of Houston, MN passed away peacefully at his home in Houston on July 1, 2021.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Joe on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Houston, MN with Fr. Tom Melvin presiding. Visitation will be Sunday, July 4, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also take place one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic cemetery, rural Houston.

Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston, MN is assisting the family with arrangements.

Leave a memory of Joe and sign his online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Houston, MN
Jul
5
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Houston, MN
Jul
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Houston, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
