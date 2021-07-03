John "Joe" Joseph McManimon

John "Joe" Joseph McManimon, 92, of Houston, MN passed away peacefully at his home in Houston on July 1, 2021.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Joe on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Houston, MN with Fr. Tom Melvin presiding. Visitation will be Sunday, July 4, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also take place one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic cemetery, rural Houston.

Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston, MN is assisting the family with arrangements.

