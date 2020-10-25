Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John S. Pedace Sr.
1926 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1926
DIED
October 20, 2020

John S. Pedace Sr.

John S. Pedace Sr., 84, of La Crosse passed away at Hillview Health Care Center Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was born April 20, 1926, in Norwich, Conn., to Bruno Pedace and Vita (La Russa) Pedace.

John was a dedicated family man who leaves behind Estelle, his wife of 69 years; and three children, Nancy (John) Birkla of Louisville, Ky., John (Terri) Pedace and Bill (Diane) Pedace, both of La Crosse; as well as six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A private funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish. The Mass can be seen live-streamed at www.mmoclacrosse.org, beginning with a eulogy at 10:25 a.m. Interment of John's ashes will take place at Catholic Cemetery of La Crosse, following the Mass. Memorials may be sent to the Mary, Mother of the Church (MMOC) Building Fund in his memory. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Please visit www.schumacher-kish.com for a full obituary and online guestbook.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Mary Mother of the Church Catholic Parish
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
John hired me into the Sales dept. for G. Heileman. He was my mentor, a friend, and a impressive man who I always respected. He was the force that drove the Sales dept. My sincere sympathy goes out to the family and his wife Estelle.
Howie Sorenson
October 25, 2020