Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Neal Scott
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
515 Mchugh Rd
Holmen, WI

John Neal Scott

HOLMEN - John Neal Scott, 80, of Holmen, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his home. He was born in La Crosse on July 7, 1941 to Wesley and Louise (Dikeman) Scott. He later married Patsy Lee and together they had two sons.

John's life passion was building car engines. Whether for race cars or show cars you could always tell if it had a John Scott Engine. He was an extraordinary engine builder who was respected and will be missed by so many in the racing community.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy; sons: Kenneth Scott and Jeffrey (Karen) Scott; six grandchildren: Damien (Brooke), Austin, Nathan, Mikaela, Rachel (Zach) Pregel, and Samatha; two great-grandchildren: Brayden and Sophia Pregel; and a brother Dick Scott.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jim Scott.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
515 Mchugh Rd, Holmen, WI
Dec
17
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
515 Mchugh Rd, Holmen, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dickinson Family Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
John was a super nice guy. He built my big block for my 68 camaro 10 years ago.
Ryan
December 19, 2021
I worked with John early on at Delta Motors. I leaned a lot and had a great deal of respect for him as a fellow auto technician. My prayers are for you and your family.
Brian Harm
December 18, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time. Darrel Greeno and Lynette Neumann.
Lynette Neumann
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results