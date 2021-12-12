John Neal Scott

HOLMEN - John Neal Scott, 80, of Holmen, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his home. He was born in La Crosse on July 7, 1941 to Wesley and Louise (Dikeman) Scott. He later married Patsy Lee and together they had two sons.

John's life passion was building car engines. Whether for race cars or show cars you could always tell if it had a John Scott Engine. He was an extraordinary engine builder who was respected and will be missed by so many in the racing community.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy; sons: Kenneth Scott and Jeffrey (Karen) Scott; six grandchildren: Damien (Brooke), Austin, Nathan, Mikaela, Rachel (Zach) Pregel, and Samatha; two great-grandchildren: Brayden and Sophia Pregel; and a brother Dick Scott.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jim Scott.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.