John L. Skaar

HIXTON - John L. Skaar, age 86, of Hixton, died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in the Grand View Care Center in Blair.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in Our Savior's Lutheran Church with burial in the Trinity Rest Cemetery both in Hixton.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.

A complete obituary can be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com