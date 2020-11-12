Menu
John Veldey
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

John Veldey

TOMAH -- John Veldey, 92, of Tomah passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. He was born in 1927, to Clifford Oliver "Ollie" and Margaret (Towner) Veldey and raised in Westby.

He is survived by children, Jean (Kenneth) Anderson of Oshkosh, Wis., Carol (Carlton Peterson) Veldey of Elroy, Wis., Kate Connors of Golden Valley, Minn., and Evie (Tim) Kane of Tomah; and his sister, Dianne Arneson of La Crosse. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette; and his parents.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Torkelson-White-Ninneman-Steele Funeral Home
