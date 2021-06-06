Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John R. Wagner
FUNERAL HOME
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S
La Crosse, WI

John R. (Jack) Wagner

HERNANDO, FL - John R. (Jack) Wagner, 86, passed away peacefully after a long illness on March 24, 2021, at his home in Hernando, Florida with his wife and his nurse holding his hands.

A Memorial Prayer Service will be held at 11:45 AM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. South, La Crosse, Wis. Rev. Peter Raj will officiate with burial to be held in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse, Wis.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Prayer Service
11:45a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
130 Losey Blvd. South, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.